World

Australia’s Qantas airline to cut 6,000 jobs as virus hits

PTI Wellington | Updated on June 25, 2020 Published on June 25, 2020

Qantas Airways grounded three Boeing Co. 737s. Representative image   -  Reuters

Company's CEO says airline plans to be back to 40 per cent of its pre-crisis domestic flying by July

Qantas plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Qantas announced a plan Thursday to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing 747 planes.

Chief Executive (CEO) Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers.

"The actions that we’re taking will have a huge impact on thousands of our people. This is something that weighs very heavily on all of us. This is something that we don’t make a decision on very easily. But the collapse of billions of dollars in revenue leaves us with little choice if we are to save as many jobs as possible longer term," ” Joyce told reporters.

He said the airline entered the crisis in a better position than most airlines and remained optimistic about the future.

This crisis has still hit us very, very hard and the impact will be felt for a long time,” Joyce said.

In a plan filed with the Australian stock exchange, Qantas said it would reduce costs by 15 billion Australian dollars ($10 billion) over three years and raise new equity of A$1.9 billion to help accelerate the airline’s recovery and position it for new opportunities.

Qantas employs about 29,000 people. Joyce said he expected only about 8,000 of them would be working by next month, and 15,000 by the end of the year. He said that as international routes opened back up over the next two years, he hoped the workforce would increase again to 21,000.

He said the airline planned to be back to 40 per cent of its pre-crisis domestic flying by July, but that international routes would take much longer to return.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it wanted to help former Qantas employees suffering from the terrible job losses to find new work in other parts of the economy.

He said he retained hope for the Australian economy, especially after the International Monetary Fund pointed out it was navigating the financial crisis better than most other developed economies.

"And that’s where the hope comes from. Because the hope says that we’re on our way back. And as hard as these days are, there are better days ahead,” Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

Published on June 25, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
airlines and aviation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Pakistan accuses India of funding militants as diplomatic relations dive