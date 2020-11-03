Austrian Embassy in New Delhi closes for public till Nov 11 as precautionary measure

Is GST about ease of doing business?
The Austrian Embassy in New Delhi has closed down for the public till November 11 as a precautionary measure following the terror attacks in Vienna on Monday evening.
“As a precautionary measure the Austrian Embassy New Delhi will remain closed to the public until 11th November 2020. We ask for your understanding,” the Embassy put up on its website on Tuesday.
Terror seized the city of Vienna on Monday when gunmen open fired at a number of locations in Vienna killing at least three and injuring many more. One gun man has been killed while hectic search is on for possible accomplices.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Tuesday expressing India’s shock at the attack and expressing support to the country. “Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria in this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” the tweet said.
The Austria terror attack has come on the heels of two terror attacks in France in recent weeks.
