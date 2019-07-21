World

Bangladesh Home Minister to visit India on August 7

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 21, 2019 Published on July 21, 2019

Asaduzzaman Khan, Bangladesh's Home Minister   -  Special Arrangement

To hold bilateral talks with Home Minister Amit Shah

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will visit India on August 7 during which he will hold bilateral talks with Home Minister Amit Shah. He is likely to flag issues like illegal immigration and anti-terror cooperation, officials said.

This will be the first interaction that Shah will have with a foreign leader after assuming charge as the country’s home minister two months ago.

Khan will have bilateral talks with the home minister on August 7 when issues concerning both the countries will be discussed threadbare, a Home Ministry said.

Shah is known to have a tough stand on the issue of unabated illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

Anti-terror cooperation, movement of illegal immigrants, and smuggling of cattle, arms and ammunition and a few other issues are expected to be discussed in Shah’s dialogue with Khan.

Radicalisation of youths and Rohingya refugees issues may also figure in the talks.

The delegation-level talks will also be attended by top internal security officials of India and Bangladesh.

During the delegation-level dialogue, steps to be taken to strengthen the existing mechanism to check movement of illegal immigrants and smuggling of cattle, narcotics and other items through the porous Indo-Bangla border will figure prominently, another official said.

India shares a 4,096-kilometre-long border with Bangladesh.

Published on July 21, 2019
Bangladesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Imran Khan arrives in US; to meet Trump on July 22