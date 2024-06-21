Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is in India on a two-day State visit which will give a major boost to the “celebrated bilateral partnership”, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

“...Bangladesh is a key partner and trusted neighbour of India. The visit will give a major boost to this celebrated bilateral partnership,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

The Bangladesh PM is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and the two are expected to discuss wide-ranging issues including trade developments.

This is Sheikh Hasina’s second visit to India this month. She was among seven top leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

Sheikh Hasina will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday and meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

Bangladesh is an important regional partner for India and the two cooperate in a number of areas including security, trade, commerce, energy, connectivity, science and technology, defence and maritime affairs.