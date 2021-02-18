Bank of Japan governor tells PM Suga March review aimed at sustaining easy policy

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Japan’s central bank governor said on Thursday he told the country’s prime minister the bank would conduct a review of its policy tools in March to ensure it can maintain ultra-loose monetary settings for a long period.
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he also told Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that the global economy appeared to be picking up, based on estimates issued by the International Monetary Fund.
“I explained to the prime minister the Bank of Japan would conduct a review (of its tools) to make its policy more effective and sustainable, and announce the findings at its March rate review,” Kuroda told reporters after meeting with Suga.
The BOJ governor and the prime minister hold meetings once every few months as a regular practice to exchange views on the economy and policy.
Also read: BOJ Governor says stock boom reflects economic optimism, defends ETF scheme
Kuroda’s comments about the review follow the BOJ’s December announcement that it would assess its policy tools in March asthe hit to growth from the pandemic forces the central bank to maintain a massive and prolonged stimulus programme.
Kuroda said Suga did not have any particular comment on the BOJ’s March review and the two did not discuss the Tokyo Olympic Games.
He also told reporters that while service spending remains sluggish, Japan’s consumption was “picking up somewhat” and that exports and output were recovering to levels seen before the pandemic struck, Jiji news agency reported.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...