Berlin 'dismayed and furious' over murder of German women in Egypt

Reuters Berlin | Updated on January 11, 2018 Published on July 15, 2017

Police vehicle and cars are seen in front of the Zahabia hotel resort, after an Egyptian man stabbed two German tourists to death and wounded four others in Hurghada, south of the capital Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)

German officials said on Saturday they had been left “dismayed and furious” by the stabbing of two German women at an Egyptian beach resort, calling it a deliberate attack on foreign tourists.

An Egyptian man stabbed the two German tourists to death and wounded four others on Friday at a popular seaside vacation spot on the Red Sea, officials and witnesses said.

“We now have the sad certainty that two German women were killed in the attack in Hurghada,” a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

“According to what we know, the act was a deliberate attack on foreign tourists - a particularly devious and criminal act that leaves us sad, dismayed and furious,” she added.

