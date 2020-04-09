Bernie Sanders: The radical who has changed US politics

The show must go on: JMD of UFO Moviez
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
On Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign to become the democratic party's nominee to become the president of the United States (US).
Throughout his political career, which spans over approximately four decades, Sanders - a self-confessed social Democrat - has been a champion of the working class. The centre of his campaign, both in 2016 and now, has been the need for a "revolution" -- to make the government work for all, and not just for the "top 1 per cent". He promised to take on big corporations, their lobby groups and Wall Street.
Sanders' campaign has three cornerstones: reworking the nation's healthcare system, increasing social welfare all and providing easy access to education.
In the US, if you lose your job, you will lose your healthcare. Sanders wanted to change that -- his plan to provide a 'Medicare for all', that is, a single-payer, national health insurance programme to provide comprehensive healthcare coverage, free at the point of service.
Sanders campaigned to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour. The current wage is, as mandated by the federal government, is $7.5 per hour. This was last revised in 2009. He also wants to increase funding for social security programmes and housing projects. He is also a supporter of unions and wants employees to be represented in company boards.
One of Sanders' key messages is providing college for all. In his campaign he has guaranteed tuition and debt-free public colleges, universities and trade-schools to all.
He has promised to cancel all student loan debt. These steps would help end "equity gaps in higher education attainment", according to his website.
These schemes and ideas helped Sanders win the youth vote and the minority vote. Over two million Americans contributed to Sanders' campaign, averaging $18.50 per donation.
Though he had an initial surge in this presidential campaign, Sanders failed to build his momentum, losing states he won in 2016. But, he knows that he has changed the face of the Democratic party. Ideas like the green new deal, which he was an initial backer, are gaining momentum in the party.
Some of his ideas are also being used by the Republican party.
In his speech on Wednesday, Sanders makes note of this: "We are winning the ideological battle, and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country."
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
Diversity strategy is the secret sauce to profitability of workplaces — and it can be a veritable two-minute ...
Trust generates psychological safety and can be the basis for a new beginning
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
My wife (32) and I (35) invest ₹36,000 per month in SIPs. Following is the portfolio. All are direct-growth ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...