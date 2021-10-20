World

Biden appoints Telugu origin ex-diplomat Vinai Thummalapally as USTDA COO

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 20, 2021

Before this appointment, he served as US Ambassador to Belize and as the Executive Director of SelectUSA.

US President Joseph Biden has appointed Vinai Thummalapally as the Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) Vinai Thummalapally, a Telugu origin former US diplomat.

Prior to this appointment, Thummalapally served as US Ambassador to Belize and as the Executive Director of SelectUSA, a US Department of Commerce initiative that facilitates job-creating business investment into the United States.

Sharing USTDA’s tweet about the appointment, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao congratulated Thummalapally on being appointed as the COO of the agency.

NRIs
USA
