US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris led Americans in celebrating Diwali on Thursday, as temples and other iconic places across the country were decorated in lights.

“This Diwali, may we show the power in the gathering of light. The light of knowledge, of unity, of truth. The light for freedom, for democracy, for an America where anything is possible,” Biden said in a post on X.

Attendees during ‘Diwali’ festival celebration at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA. | Photo Credit:

Earlier this week, he hosted the largest-ever Diwali celebration at the White House, inviting some 600 eminent Indian Americans from across the country.

“Tonight, we join more than 1 billion people across America and around the world lighting diyas and celebrating the fight for good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and light over darkness,” Harris said in a post on X from her campaign trail.

“Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights!,” said the vice president, who had been hosting Diwali at her official residence for the past several years but could not do so because of her hectic campaign.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken said that for many, the Diwali season represents the victory of light over darkness and the triumph of good over evil.

An illuminated view of the tallest building in the USA, One World Trade Centre ahead of the Diwali festival, in New York on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

“It erves as a reminder of the ability of each and every one of us to bring more light into our communities. We celebrate alongside families and friends all around the world – including millions of people here in the United States – who are gathering together, sharing sweets, decorating homes, and lighting diyas,” he said.

“Reflecting on the strength that diversity brings our nation, we also take this occasion to reiterate the importance of freedom of religion or belief for all people everywhere,” Blinken said. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Harris’ running mate visited the Bharatiya Temple in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, to celebrate Diwali. The governor participated in a diya lighting ceremony before receiving a blessing.

“Happy Diwali to everyone. It’s a privilege for me to be with you on this special day, a privilege to stand amongst you. You can feel the sense of community here. You can feel the sense of love. You can feel the sense that there is something bigger than all of us,” he said.

“The next five days, I wish you all calmness and peace,... it is a privilege of my lifetime to be on this ticket with the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris. I know that in Pennsylvania, as well as Minnesota, the Indian and South Asian community is so much a fabric of our state and who we are,” Walz said.

Diwali reception hosted by US India Strategic and Partnership Council (USISPF) at the prestigious Kennedy Centre, in Washington. | Photo Credit: PTI

Extending his best wishes for a prosperous and peaceful Diwali, Walz also highlighted Harris’ plan to chart a New Way Forward, lower costs for South Asian American families, and make it easier to start a small business, build wealth and achieve homeownership.

He was greeted by Montgomery County Commissioner and Chair of the Board of Elections Neil Makhija, the first Asian American County Commissioner in Pennsylvania’s history across all 67 counties.

Atul Sangal, Board Member and Secretary of the Bharatiya Temple, and Priest Sri Seshasai Rompicharla also greeted Walz.

Google CEO Sunder Pichai sent his Diwali greetings. “Wishing everyone a bright and joyful Diwali filled with warmth and light!” he said.