Biden holds lead over Trump ahead of US Presidential polls: Survey

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden holds a 10-point lead over President Donald Trump two months before the November 3 election, with support for each candidate getting more solid as voting day approaches, a new CBS News poll shows.

Among the survey’s findings were that four in 10 Democrats say Biden isn’t campaigning enough; half of independents agree. The top issue for voters was the economy, followed by health care, the coronavirus outbreak and recent protests.

Biden had the backing of 52 per cent of likely voters nationwide to Trump’s 42 per cent, according to the September 2-4 poll conducted for CBS by YouGov.

Some 87 per cent of likely Biden voters said their support was very strong, compared with 82 per cent in early August. For Trump, 84 per cent said their support was very strong, up from 82 per cent. That suggests the number of persuadable voters has diminished.

In Wisconsin, Biden held a 6 percentage-point lead over Trump, 50 per cent to 44 per cent. The Democrat has a 9-point lead in the state among white women, far wider than the 2-point margin Hillary Clinton had in the state in 2016 among that segment of voters.

White voters nationwide are dividing by education, with college graduates backing Biden while those without a degree lean toward Trump — although by a smaller margin than four years ago.

The survey was based on samples of 2,493 registered voters nationwide and 1,006 in Wisconsin. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.4 points nationally, and 3.7 points in Wisconsin.

A RealClearPolitics average of recent polls, including the latest from CBS, puts Biden up 6.9 points nationally and by 4.4 points in Wisconsin.

Among the other findings: Regarding recent protests in US cities, 49 per cen of voters said Biden is trying to calm the situation down and 30 per cent said he’s encouraging fighting. For Trump, 39 per cent saw him as a calming influence and 47 per cent said he’s encouraging fighting. Biden was favoured 50 per cent to 38 pre cent to do a better job handling the coronavirus outbreak. On handling the economy, Trump was ahead by a point, 45 per cent to 44 per ent. Likely Trump voters worried most about economic issues (59 per cent) if Biden were to win, with policing and protests (31 per cent) a distant second. For Biden backers the biggest concern if Trump were to win was the coronavirus (38 per cent) and race relations (30 per cent). They were less worried about the economy.