The White House will propose raising taxes on people earning more than $400,000 and reducing what Medicare pays for prescription drugs, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
It will propose three key changes including the tax hike and new rules to reduce prescription drug costs, the report said citing a copy of the plan seen by the newspaper.
