Biden tests negative for Covid-19 after exposure to Trump at debate

Bloomberg | Updated on October 03, 2020 Published on October 03, 2020

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday after being exposed to President Donald Trump at the debate on Tuesday.

The Bidens were tested early Friday after seeing media reports that Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the virus.

