Biden to mark US crossing half a million Covid-19 deaths

PTI Washington | Updated on February 22, 2021 Published on February 22, 2021

US seen passing the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed US fatality due to Covid-19

President Joe Biden will mark the US crossing 500,000 lives lost from Covid-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House.

UK to reopen in stages after driving down S.African variant: Hancock

The nation is expected to pass the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed US fatality due to the novel coronavirus.

The White House said Biden will deliver remarks at sunset to honour those who lost their lives. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. They will participate in the moment of silence and lighting ceremony.

Biden has made a point of recognising the lives lost from the virus. His first event upon arriving in Washington for his inauguration a month ago was to deliver remarks at a Covid-19 memorial ceremony.

