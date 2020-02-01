Bill and Melinda Gates’ daughter engaged to Nayel Nassar

Bill and Melinda Gates' 23-year-old daughter Jennifer Gates is engaged to be married to 28-year-old Egyptian millionaire Nayel Nassar.

Show-jumper Nassar had proposed to Gates over the weekend. The couple had taken to Instagram to share the news. Jennifer shared the picture of the two of them on what seemed to be a ski-trip with the caption, “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. AHHH!!!”

Nassar too had shared the news on his official Instagram account.

“SHE SAID YES!!” wrote Nassar. “ I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!”

Melinda Gates had also responded to the news on the social media platform. She said, “So thrilled for you and @nayelnassar.”

Jennifer had met the young Egyptian millionaire Nassar while she was at Standford. The couple had been dating over four years before they decided to tie the knot.

Jennifer, born in Medina, Washington is Bill and Melinda Gates’ eldest daughter.

A Stanford University alum, she is currently a med student.

According to media reports, Nassar, who is an equestrian, had helped the country qualify for the 2020 Olympics, Egypt’’s first such Olympic qualification in 60 years.

Jennifer is also interested in the sport having participated in multiple professional horse-riding competitions in the past.

Bill Gates is the world’s second-richest person after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $110 billion.