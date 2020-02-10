Bill Gates splurges on $644 million hydrogen fuel-powered superyacht

Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Best of an iconic phone for less
With a few trade-offs, Samsung manages the balancing act of price with the inclusion of the unique digital pen ...
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has become the first person to commission a hydrogen-fueled powered ‘superyacht,’ according to media reports.
The second richest man in the world pledged $644 million (₹4,600 crore) to purchase Hydrogen fuel cell-based Aqua, Daily Mail reported on Sunday. The yacht has been designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and Lateral Naval Architects superyacht design and construction and was unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2019.
The yacht runs on two 1MW motors fuelled by supercooled hydrogen tanks. Liquefied hydrogen stored in vacuum isolated tanks at an extremely low temperature is converted into electrical energy by Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells to power the yacht. The only by-product of the process is water according to a Forbes report.
The vessel, however, will also have a diesel engine for back-up, Engadget reported. Its top speed is reported to be 17-knots (19.6MPH) and hs a range of 3,750 nautical miles.
The ‘superyacht’ is 370-feet tall. The extravagant vessel has five decks and can house 14 guests and 31 crew members.
Upping the ante, the yacht is equipped with luxuries including a gym, yoga studio, beauty room, massage parlour and cascading pool on its rear deck according to the Engadget report.
The new vessel is not expected to be ready to take to the open seas until 2024 according to Daily Mail.
Gates’ splurging on the eco-friendly luxury vessel is in line with Microsoft’s policies The tech giant in January had announced its moonshot bet to become completely carbon negative by 2030 in a public statement. It had also detailed its action plan in an official statement published on the Microsoft website.
With a few trade-offs, Samsung manages the balancing act of price with the inclusion of the unique digital pen ...
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
The Budget 2020, set against the complex backdrop of a slowing Indian economy, has proven to be an incremental ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...