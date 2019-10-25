Brazil plans visa-free entry for Indians, Chinese tourists

Chinese and Indian tourists would be exempted from visas to enter Brazil for tourism or business, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has announced.

“There will be no reciprocity in the beginning. The US, Australia, Japan, and Canada are already exempt from short-term tourist and business visas. The next country should be India,” he said on Thursday during a meeting here, according to Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

China has a population of about 1.39 billion people, while India has 1.3 billion. Both India and China are part of BRICS - an association of five major emerging national economies including Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

Bolsonaro on Friday met President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during his first official visit to China.

Brazilian and Chinese leaders emphasised continued cooperation between emerging economies in the face of protectionism worldwide.