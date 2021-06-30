Brazil to ‘suspend’ $324 million contract to buy Covaxin, to probe complaints on the deal

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Brazil will ‘suspend’ a $ 324 million contract to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech’s covid19 vaccine, Covaxin.
This was announced by the head of the Federal Comptroller General (CGU), Wagner Rosario, who also said the agency will investigate the process of purchasing the vaccine.
The deal was suspended as a ‘simple preventive measure’ in view of some complaints on alleged irregularities and ‘higher pricing’ of the vaccine.
Also read: Brazil’s President Bolsonaro under fire after vaccine deal allegations
A final decision on the contract is likely to be taken after completion of the investigation.
When contacted, a spokesperson of Bharat Biotech said the company will issue a statement on the matter in due course.
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had signed a deal to supply 20 million doses of Covaxin to Brazil in February.
The deal had later run into rough weather as Brazilan Health Regulator, National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), has denied permission to import vaccine.
