Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia

Reuters | Updated on: Mar 09, 2022
British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Liz Truss

British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Liz Truss | Photo Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Russian aircrafts landing or flying in UK to be a criminal offence now

Britain unveiled on Wednesday new aviation sanctions giving it the power to detain any Russian aircraft and banning exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia.

Britain will also strengthen its ban on Russian aircraft, making it a criminal offence for any to fly or land in the United Kingdom.

"The ban includes any aircraft owned, operated or chartered by anyone connected with Russia or designated individuals or entities, and will include the power to detain any aircraft owned by persons connected with Russia," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Published on March 09, 2022
Russia
Ukraine
United Kingdom

