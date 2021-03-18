World

Britain says lumpy global vaccine supply an issue

Reuters London | Updated on March 18, 2021

People enter a closed down Debenhams store that is being used as a vaccination centre to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Folkestone, Ken, Britain, on January 28, 2021.   -  Reuters

British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday that there were lumps and bumps in the global vaccine supply chain that was causing some issues and scolded the European Union for threatening to slap a ban on exports.

Published on March 18, 2021
United Kingdom
vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
