Britain starts work on post-Brexit asset management sector

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Britain set out options on Tuesday for increasing the global attractiveness of its £9.9 trillion ($13.59 trillion) asset management sector after Brexit put European Union retail fund investors out of reach.
The finance ministry said in a public consultation paper that ideas for change include exempting authorised funds from tax and creating an unauthorised tax-exempt fund structure for investment in alternative assets.
"Either option above would be a major departure from the current approach, and the government therefore needs to build a sufficient evidence base to justify taking forward any proposals," the paper said.
Britain has no intention of changing a long-standing global practice known as delegation that allows a portfolio manager in one country to select assets such as stock and bonds for inclusion in a fund in another country, it said.
The EU has said it was reviewing delegation, with a view to potentially tightening conditions, raising alarm in the global funds industry.
Britain's funds industry is Europe's largest and second largest globally, with nearly £9.9 trillion under management.
Some in the industry believe that being outside the EU means that Britain may not be competitive for retail funds internationally, the paper said.
As a result, the government has been encouraged to focus on proposals to enhance Britain's reputation as a location for alternative investment funds, it added.
Alternative investments typically refer to hedge funds,private equity or new types of assets, such as renewable energy.
Rahul Manvatkar, investment funds partner at law firm Linklaters, said that Brexit means Britain will have to enhance its reputation as an attractive hub to set up and administer funds.
"The Treasury's call for input today will be welcomed by the UK funds industry who will be only too aware of the need for the UK to remain competitive in the post-Brexit era," Manvatkar said.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
On the day the oleander baby was born, there was a steady, happy drizzle. Madhu woke up feeling unsteady. The ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...