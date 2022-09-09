Britain's new monarch to be known as King Charles III

Clarence House confirmed on Thursday that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, PA Media reported on Thursday.
Published on
September 09, 2022
