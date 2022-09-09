hamburger

Britain's new monarch to be known as King Charles III

Reuters | LONDON, Sept 8 | Updated on: Sep 08, 2022
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Charles, the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain October 14, 2019.

Clarence House confirmed on Thursday that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, PA Media reported on Thursday.

