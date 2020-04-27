British PM Boris Johnson resumes duties after recovering from Covid-19

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resumed his duties today returning to Downing Street after having recovered from Covid-19, according to media reports.
Johnson was tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. His office had said that the move was a precautionary measure to aid his recovery should he require ventilation, as per media reports.
The British PM was discharged from the hospital on April 12. However, he had taken some time off to rest before returning to work. He has resumed his duties from today, as per reports.
Britain reported the lowest number of deaths recorded in nearly four weeks on Sunday. The death toll rose by 413 taking the total to 20,732, the lowest reported daily increase in April. So far the United Kingdom has reported over 1,52,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Johnson’s immediate concern after returning to the office would be to decide whether or not to relax strict social distancing rules.
Before deciding relaxation of restrictions, Britan must also consider if the situation in the country meets its five tests including the preparedness of the National Health Service to cope with the rising number of cases and its ability to maintain a "sustained and consistent" fall in the daily death rate.
The World Health Organization earlier this month had advised countries to check the situation across six different parameters befoe relaxing restrictions.
“WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone. At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.
Countries should ensure that the transmission is controlled and sufficient public health and medical services are available. Authorities should ensure that the risks imposed by the outbreak in special settings such as long-term care facilities are minimized. This also include putting in place preventive measures in workplaces, schools and other places where it’s essential for people to go before these restrictions are lifted.
The UK had initially announced a lockdown on March 23 which had been extended on April 16. A review of the lockdown will be conducted on May 7.
