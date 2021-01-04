British PM calls Oxford Covid-19 vaccine a ‘triumph of British science’

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the arrival of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, calling it a “triumph of British science,” media reports said.
“The Oxford vaccine is a triumph of British science and I want to thank everyone involved in its development and production. From tomorrow, the NHS will start using the Oxford vaccine to give protection against Covid-19,” the Prime Minister said.
He further said that he is confident that in 2021 “we will defeat coronavirus,” the Daily Mail reported. This comes as the first batches of the Oxford vaccine arrived at UK hospitals.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the media that the initial 530,000 doses will be available from Monday. This comes as an addition to the Pfizer drug that has been used to inoculate people in Britain since December 8 last year.
Hancock added: “The vaccine is our way out and this huge achievement brings us a step closer to the normality we've all
A source quoted by the Daily Mail revealed that the government planned to deliver up to 1.5 million vaccines this week alone. This comprised 5,30,000 Oxford doses and a million Pfizer shots.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...