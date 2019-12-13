Brussels to ‘rebuild’ ties with UK after Johnson win: EU Internal Market Commissioner

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The European Union’s (EU) Internal Market Commissioner said that they will have to rebuild its ties with London after Boris Johnson’s election victory which is likely to lead to Brexit in January 2020.
“We now have to rebuild relations with Great Britain which is an important partner,” Thierry Breton said, adding that the bloc wanted “balanced” trade relations with the United Kingdom (UK).
With almost all results declared for the 650-seat British parliament, Johnson’s Conservative party has secured a sweeping victory and he is now expected to deliver on his promise to “Get Brexit Done“.
His majority should allow him to get the divorce deal he struck with Brussels through parliament in time to meet the next Brexit deadline of January 31.
Both sides then still need to thrash out a new trade and security agreement.
Breton said he expected the European Council meeting Friday in Brussels to give the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier a new mandate for talks with London.
He said Britain was a very important trade partner for the EU. “But we are by far the biggest trading partner for Britain,” he said.
Any future trade deal had to ensure that the EU’s social and environmental norms were also applied to trade with Britain.
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
While there is a correlation, one does not lead to the other
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
Amandeep Sandhu on how he rediscovered his home state when he delved into the past and present of Punjab
The assault on trees continues even as we seek solace in the words of a poet. But that won’t be enough to save ...
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...