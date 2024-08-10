The Border Security Force (BSF) has tightened security along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in response to the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh. Deployment at border outposts has also been increased, and all surveillance equipment is being utilized to ensure effective monitoring. Visuals from Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar show BSF personnel from the 169th battalion patrolling at night despite light rain. India shares a 4,096-km border with Bangladesh, with North Bengal accounting for 936.415 km.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a committee, led by the Additional Director General (ADG) of the BSF Eastern Command, to monitor the situation at the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The Additional Director General of BSF, Eastern Command, is the chairman of the five-member Committee. In a letter dated August 9, Under Secretary to the Govt of India Smitha Viju said, “It has been decided to constitute a Committee consisting of the following members for the above-mentioned subject a. ADG, BSF, Eastern Command as the Chairman, b. IG, BSF Frontier HQ South Bengal, c. IG, BSF Frontier HQ Tripura, d. Member (Planning and Development), LPAI and e. Secretary, LPAI.”

The office memorandum further stated that the above committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, tendering her resignation from the position of Prime Minister on August 5 in the wake of mounting protests.

The protests erupted in early July due to demands for reforming the quota system that reserves civil service jobs for specific groups, including descendants of 1971 war veterans. The unrest intensified after students opposed a new policy allocating government jobs to descendants of freedom fighters, leading to violence, including attacks on state television headquarters and police booths in Dhaka.