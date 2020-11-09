Bush congratulates Biden, Harris; calls election ‘fundamentally fair’

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Former Republican US president George W Bush has said the American people can have confidence that the presidential election was “fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear”.
Bush, however, also said that outgoing US President Donald Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, with any unresolved issues to be properly adjudicated.
In a statement after speaking to President-elect Joe Biden over phone, Bush said he extended his warm congratulations to Biden and thanked him for the patriotic message in his national address after being declared the election winner.
Bush, who was the US president from 2001 to early 2009, said that while he and the Democrat leader have political differences, he “knows Biden to be good man who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country”.
“The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can,” he said.
Bush, as president and Biden then as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had worked together on a number of issues during the Bush administration, including the India-US civil nuclear deal.
He also called Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her “historic” achievement.
Bush in his statement also congratulated Trump and his supporters on a hard-fought campaign.
“He earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans — an extraordinary political achievement. They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government,” he said.
Trump has not conceded losing to Biden and filed numerous lawsuits claiming irregularities cost him re-election to a second four-year term.
“The fact that so many of our fellow citizens participated in this election is a positive sign of the health of America’s democracy and a reminder to the world of its strength,” he said.
No matter how you voted, your vote counted,” he said.
“The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear,” Bush said.
“The challenges that face our country will demand the best of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris — and the best of us all. We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbours, and for our nation and its future,” he said.
“There is no problem that will not yield to the gathered will of a free people,” Bush said.
Democrat Biden has defeated Trump to become the 46th president of the United States after a bitter and closely-fought presidential election - billed as one of the most divisive in recent American history.
With this, all four living previous presidents of the US — Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George Bush -- have congratulated Biden and Harris on their historic election.
“Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation,” Carter said in a statement.
Obama spoke separately with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on Saturday. He congratulated each of them on their historic victory and told them how proud he was of the campaign they ran in unprecedented times, his spokesperson said.
“America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!” Clinton said in a tweet.
Also read:
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...