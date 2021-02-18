Calls to boycott Facebook trend on Twitter after news goes dark in Australia

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Facebook’s new restrictions on news on the platform in Australia drew sharp criticism from users.
Hashtags such as #deletefacebook, #FacebookWeNeedToTalk and #BoycottZuckerberg began trending on Twitter as Facebook announced its decision on restricting publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content in response to Australia’s proposed new Media Bargaining law.
“I haven’t logged onto Facebook in ages, and I’m glad I haven’t. This type of news censorship is not only undemocratic, but entirely suppressive. It sets a perilous precedent that leverages the massive amount of influence tech companies have. It’s time to #DeleteFacebook,” tweeted a user.
“You need to #DeleteFacebook because their model is broken, there’s no fix, just replacement. Decentralization is the answer,” wrote another.
Many users also pointed out the impact of the ban on news from helpful sources.
“Government pages should not be impacted. And yet they are. #sofacebook #DeleteFacebook #FacebookAustralia #facebooknews,” tweeted a user.
Also read: Criticism against Facebook after its sudden move blocking vital content in Australia
“What an absolute joke! How dare you censor the news. I’ve lost the ability to even see posts from Breast Cancer Awareness pages, Animal protection...etc. This is a disgrace! #Zuckerberg #FacebookAustralia #FB #profitovereverything #DeleteFacebook,” another user wrote.
Facebook made the decision following a new media bargaining code proposed by the Australian Government which will require the tech giant to pay for news shared on its platform.
“The proposed law fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content. It has left us facing a stark choice: attempt to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia. With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter,” William Easton, Managing Director, Facebook Australia & New Zealand wrote in a blog post.
Also read: Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates
The restrictions will impact Australian as well as international publications.
The social media major, clarifying policies regarding information from important sources, said that it will continue to promote dedicated information hubs.
“We recognise it’s important to connect people to authoritative information and we will continue to promote dedicated information hubs like the Covid-19 Information Centre, that connects Australians with relevant health information,” it said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...