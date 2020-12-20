Can Europe’s direct lenders build on their gains in 2021?

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The ability of Europe’s non-bank lenders to build on their gains in 2021 will depend on how well they manage the damage done to their credit portfolios by the coronavirus pandemic.
With expectations for economic recovery buoyed by progress on mass vaccination programmes, the prospects for private credit firms looks rosy as long as they have done their homework on risk control, said Robin Doumar, who founded Park Square Capital in 2004.
“There are some lenders who have portfolios that are less good,” said Doumar, also managing partner of the London-based firm with about $10 billion of assets under management. “But for people who stuck to high quality businesses – and critically, in stable sectors – we are emerging from this much stronger.”
Private credit in general, and direct lending in particular, has exploded since the last financial crisis.
In Europe, private credit grew to $259 billion as of March 2020, of which, $142.7 billion was in direct lending. That’s up from $44 billion in European private debt a decade earlier, according to data provider Preqin.
Following a pause to take stock after the pandemic first struck in March, direct lenders increased their share of business compared with banks in major European markets from Germany and France to the UK, according to GCA Altium, an advisory firm. In the syndicated loan market, typically arranged by banks and used to finance large-cap companies, issuance in Europe was down 27 per cent year-on-year, as of December 11, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
In the UK mid-market – the largest in Europe for deals of between €20 million and €500 million – the market share for private debt funds rose to 72 per cent in the first nine months of this year from 48 per cent in 2019, GCA Altium data shows.
The historic banks are probably a little bit more careful, said Aymen Mahmoud, a partner with law firm McDermott, Will & Emery UK LLP in London. “I don’t think they know the extent of their exposure and so I think there is more trepidation.”
Private lenders backed mergers, shored up balance sheets and executed their largest ever deal this year, the Ares-arranged £1.875- billion debt financing for UK insurance broker The Ardonagh Group.
However, a key test looms for the industry as governments start to unwind the credit and tax-relief programs they put in place to help businesses weather the pandemic.
The European Central Bank predicts gross domestic product for the euro region will shrink 7.3 per cent this year. It sees real GDP to reach the 2019 pre-crisis level by mid-2022.
“It is going to be interesting how the next year pans out in the real economy as you see government subsidies and schemes start to leave the system,” said Taj Sidhu, managing director and head of The Carlyle Group Incs credit opportunities fund. All of these things are going to create capital needs.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...