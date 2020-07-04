Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau suspends Hong Kong Extradition Treaty on China law

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suspending Canada’s extradition treaty with Hong Kong, making it the first country to break law enforcement links with the former British colony since China tightened its control over the territory.
Trudeau announced the measures at a press conference, joining allies in efforts to sanction China. Steps will include a ban on the export of sensitive military equipment to Hong Kong and a new travel advisory warning of the impacts of new security legislation. Hong Kong has extradition pacts with 30 countries and jurisdictions around the world including the United States (US), Europe and Australia.
Canada is a firm believer in the one country, two system framework, Trudeau told reporters near Ottawa, referring to the principle by which the Asian financial hub is overseen by Beijing. We will continue to support the many connections between Canada and Hong Kong, while also standing up for its people.
Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a landmark national security law for Hong Kong earlier this week, a sweeping attempt to quell dissent that drew fresh retaliation and condemnation from around the world. On Friday, Hong Kong filed its first charges under the new law while declaring illegal a key slogan chanted by hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy protesters over months of rallies.
Trudeau said Canada will look at additional measures in the coming days and weeks, including around immigration. He did not give details. Hong Kong is home to about 300,000 Canadians.
This process demonstrated disregard for Hong Kong’s Basic Law, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement. Hong Kong’s role as a global hub was built on that foundation. Without it, Canada is forced to reassess existing arrangements
Canada currently has no extradition treaty with China.
The move by Trudeau will only heighten tensions between the two countries after the arrest of Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in 2018. Beijing subsequently arrested two Canadians and charged them with espionage in June.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...