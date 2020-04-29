Cancer deaths in UK may surge with coronavirus disrupting treatment

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Cancer deaths in the U.K. could rise by almost 20 per cent over the next year as treatments are disrupted by the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new research paper.
Almost 18,000 more people with cancer are expected to die over the next 12 months than pre-pandemic estimates suggested, researchers at University College London and Health Data Research UK said on Wednesday.
Cancer treatment, testing and screening has been severely disrupted as the country moved to free up 10s of thousands of hospital beds to treat coronavius patients. At the same time, many people who have medical concerns have avoided going to hospitals. Thats led government and health officials in recent days to appeal to people to go to hospital if they have concerns about their health, such as chest pains or symptoms they believe could be linked to cancer.
We have got the facilities to treat people, Professor Peter Johnson, National Clinical Director for Cancer, said in a BBC interview on Wednesday. Cancer can be a much bigger danger than coronavirus, and we much rather see people when cancer is at an early stage.
The study, using data from the U.K.s main cancer treatment centers, found that both treatments and diagnoses had fallen since March. Referrals for people with suspected cancers from doctors fell 76 per cent, while chemotherapy appointments fell 60% compared with pre-pandemic levels.
The overall impact of the COVID-19 emergency on deaths in cancer patients could be substantial, Professor Harry Hemingway said in the report. There are many factors operating here including rapid changes to diagnosis and treatment protocols, social distancing measures, changes in peoples behavior in seeking medical attention and the economic impact of COVID-19, as well as deaths due to COVID-19 infection.
This week, the country's health service said it will restart cancer care and mental health services that were sidelined to stop hospitals being overwhelmed by the pandemic.
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
The funds will have to repay borrowings first; the portfolios have notable investments in bonds with higher ...
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
Reliance Industries, it appears, is doubling down on its mega balance sheet deleveraging plan and becoming net ...
Alternative assets closely linked to stock and debt markets could not avert the losses
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...