Canda’s PM Justin Trudeau faces ethics probe over charity grant program: Report

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing his third ethics probe over a charity grant programme according to reports.
Canada’s ethics commissioner Mario Dion’s office has launched a probe into the government’s decision to award a contract worth over C$900 million ($664 million) to a charity that has tied with the PM and his family, Bloomberg reported.
The government had awarded The Canada Student Service Grant was awarded to the WE Charity for setting up a programme to help students pay for tuition and other expenses during the pandemic, the report said.
The programme will offer one-time grants to student ranging from C$1,000 to C$5,000. However, WE Charity has ties to Trudeau and his family. Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau participated in multiple events held by the charity while Gregoire Trudeau hosts a podcast on the charity’s website, Reuters reported.
This had led to two lawmakers urging The Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner to launch a probe into this decision as per reports.
WE Charity, however, has handed over the management of the grant programme to the government as the programme had been “enmeshed with controversy” since it was announced, according to an official statement.
According to Canada’s CTV News, Trudeau will be working with the investigation and provide all necessary information.
This is the third conflict of interest probe for Trudeau. He had previously been under the scanner for accepting a vacation on the Aga Khan’s private island. A second probe was launched on grounds of Trudeau allegedly seeking to influence a corporate legal case as per the Reuters the report.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...