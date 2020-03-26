Cannes venue shelters homeless amid coronavirus lockdown in France

Extremely difficult to predict Covid-19 impact, says Skoda-VW India chief
As the Cannes film festival, one of the most prestigious events of the entertainment industry, got postponed to the end of June, the management has opened the doors of French Riviera, a resort where the event takes place, to shelter homeless people, as per France24 report. According to an official Dominique Aude-Lasset mentioned in the France24 report, 50-70 people have been coming every night at Cannes Town Hall since Friday last week.
Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron told the country's 67 million people to stay indoors to protect themselves from the pandemic and to slow its spread. However, homeless people in France are estimated to be 12,000, who don’t have a home to go to.
At the entrance of the resort, a worker wearing protective gear takes the temperature of each homeless person every time they enter the site. The resort has an eating area, shower block, and communal space with television and games. In a low-ceiling room, camp-beds are set up in three long lines.The resort also has four kennels to shelter street dogs.
Aude-Lasset added, "We know dogs are precious for people living on the streets.” So far, France has recorded over 25,000 cases of novel coronavirus infection, with 1331 declared dead and 3900 recovered.
