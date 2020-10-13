Car sales in China shine as rest of world reels from virus

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Demand for cars in China continues to go from strength to strength, making the automobile market in Asia’s biggest economy a lone bright spot as the coronavirus pandemic puts a damper on sales in Europe and the US.
Deliveries of sedans, SUVs, minivans and multipurpose vehicles increased 7.4 per cent in September from a year earlier to 1.94 million units, the China Passenger Car Association said on Tuesday. That’s the third straight monthly increase, and it was driven by demand for SUVs. A fuller sales picture will be reported later in the day by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
The world’s car industry pins hopes on China’s recovery
With auto sales in the US and Europe still impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, reviving demand in China is proving a boon for international and domestic manufacturers. China is set to be the first country globally to bounce back to 2019 volume levels, albeit only by 2022, according to researchers, including S&P Global Ratings.
Automakers worldwide have invested billions of dollars in China, the world’s top car market since 2009, where the middle class is expanding but penetration is still relatively low. Brands from countries such as Germany and Japan have weathered the pandemic better than their local rivals — the combined market share of Chinese brands fell to 36.2 per cent in the first eight months from a peak of 43.9 per cent in 2017.
Even as the market recovers, it may still record its third straight annual decrease, Xin Guobin, a vice-minister at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said last month. That’s because of the heavy declines suffered at the start of the year, during the height of the outbreak.
Wholesales of new-energy vehicles, consisting of pure electric cars, plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell autos, almost doubled in September to 125,000 units, PCA said. Tesla Inc, which started deliveries from its Shanghai gigafactory at the start of the year, sold 11,329 vehicles. The company ranked third in NEV wholesales last month, behind SAIC-GM Wuling Automobile Co and BYD Co.
PCA said it expects NEVs to help drive overall auto sales growth in the fourth quarter with the introduction of new, competitive models, while strength in the yuan will help lower costs locally.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
The stock of JK Cement Limited, last week, broke out of the resistance of ₹1,600 following which it registered ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118812281242 Despite minor price moderation, the trend remains ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...