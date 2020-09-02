Child marriages surge in Malawi after lockdown closes schools

A district in northern Malawi registered as many as 269 child marriages since schools closed in March because of a coronavirus lockdown, prompting the government to urge traditional chiefs to intervene.

Child marriage is a persistent problem in Malawi, even though the legal age to marry was raised to 18 three years ago, according to Unicef. About 46 per cent of girls are married before the age of 18, and 9 per cent before the age of 15, the organisation said in a 2018 report. Traditional leaders typically register the unions.

Patricia Kaliati, Malawi’s Minister of Gender, Children and Social welfare, visited the Chitipa district to meet with local chiefs, saying her government wants educated people who can make informed decisions, and lawyers will be provided to help women and children facing abuse. Her comments were broadcast by Capital Radio and other media.

Nine of the 269 marriages have been cancelled, the district council’s director of administration was quoted as saying.