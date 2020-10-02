China approves Phase 1 of intranasal vaccine study for Covid-19

China has given regulatory nod to the Phase 1 study of the intranasal spray vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Express Pharma has reported.

The vaccine is being co-developed by Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise and researchers from Xiamen University and Hong Kong University.

The vaccine received authorisation from the China National Medical Products Administration.

According to the report, the vaccine could be feasible and effective, especially for mass distribution. It works on the same mechanism as the influenza vaccine.

The GlobalData drugs database revealed that currently, five intranasal vaccines for coronavirus are under development. All these vaccines contain SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in their formulations.

Scotty Chung-Siu, MPH, Senior Analyst at GlobalData, stated, as cited in the Express Pharma report: “Nasal sprays are far less invasive for the recipient than the intramuscular injection alternative, as the drug can be rapidly absorbed through the nasal mucosa since it is supplied by many blood vessels.”

The intranasal spray consists of genetic segments of Covid-19’s spike protein. The vaccine mimics the infection of respiratory viruses to stimulate the immune response.

Phase I clinical trial is scheduled for November this year. The trial will enrol 100 patients and will take at least a year to complete.

Chung-Siu added: “There are currently 375 vaccine candidates under development against Covid-19, and the latest approval just shows how every approach and option is being considered to fight this ongoing pandemic.”

As the number of cases and deaths continue to rise, so do the research and efforts to find a vaccine, he concluded.