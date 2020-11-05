China blocks travellers from coronavirus-hit Britain in partial closure of borders

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
Mainland China denied entry to some travellers from Britain, where more people have died from Covid-19 than anywhere else in Europe, in a partial closure of its borders this week again as new coronavirus cases flared around the world.
Because of the pandemic, China has temporarily suspended entry of non-Chinese nationals living in the United Kingdom even if they hold valid visas and residence permits, the Chinese embassy in Britain said on Wednesday.
The rejection of non-Chinese travellers from Britain came as England entered a month-long lockdown starting Thursday after new coronavirus cases exceeded 20,000 a day and its Covid-19 death toll eclipsed all other countries in Europe.
The suspension was a partial reversal of an easing on September 28, when China allowed all foreigners with valid residence permits to enter. In March, China had banned entry of foreigners in response to the epidemic.
Mainland China has also started to tighten some of the most stringent requirements in the world on inbound travellers arriving from other foreign destinations.
Starting November 6, all passengers from the United States, France and Germany bound for mainland China must take both a nucleic acid test and a blood test for antibodies against the coronavirus. The tests must be done no more than 48 hours before boarding.
Similar requirements were imposed on travellers from countries such as Australia, Singapore and Japan, effective November 8.
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Is it time to have a national hotline for cyber crimes too?
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...