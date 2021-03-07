China confirms African swine flu outbreaks in key pork-producing provinces

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs confirmed the outbreaks of African swine flu in the key pork-producing provinces -- Sichuan and Hubei, as per media reports.
The reports revealed that the cases of swine flu were detected in Aba prefecture in the southwestern province of Sichuan and Xiangyang in Hubei.
The swine flu has so far taken the lives of 38 pigs in Sichuan. While in Hubei, cases were detected among piglets who were illegally transported to another Chinese province. The authorities identified 10 pigs out of 165 infected with the flu. Of 10, five of them died.
China, the world’s top pork-producing country, had witnessed such an event back in 2019 as well when about half of China’s herd was wiped out by the swine flu.
Last month, Hong Kong had decided to kill around 3,000 pigs after health authorities found that African swine fever spread at a local farm, New York Post reported.
The authorities had further decided to shut down the transporting of pigs. The department had added that the owners would be compensated.
