China cuts loan rate as it battles coronavirus impact

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
China on Thursday announced it would cut interest rates in a bid to boost the economy, as it battles the economic fallout of the new coronavirus outbreak.
The reduction in the loan prime rate (LPR) - one of the preferential rates commercial banks give to their best customers and which serves as a reference for other lending rates - is the latest measure to help companies struggling through the epidemic.
The one-year LPR was lowered to 4.05 per cent from 4.15 per cent, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) said in a statement. The five-year LPR -- on which many lenders base their mortgage rates -- was also lowered to 4.75 per cent from 4.8 per cent.
The LPR, released on the 20th of every month, is based on rates of the central bank’s open market operations, especially medium-term lending facility rates. The rate reduction comes as Beijing battles to control a virus epidemic that has infected more than 74,500 people in the country.
The outbreak is threatening to put a dent in the global economy, with China paralysed by vast quarantine measures and major firms such as iPhone maker Apple and mining giant BHP warning it could damage bottom lines.
On Thursday, the commerce ministry told an online press briefing that the epidemic would have a large impact on short-term consumption, with the strongest hit to be felt in February. But it said there was hope for consumer spending “to bottom out and stabilise in March”, said Wang Bin, deputy director of market operations at the ministry. Wang said authorities were stepping up targeted support measures for firms, without giving further details.
The central bank said earlier this month it would offer a 300-billion-yuan (USD 43-billion) boost to help businesses involved in fighting the epidemic.
Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said the rate cut would “help companies weather the damage from the coronavirus at the margins.” But he said the ability of firms to postpone loan repayments and access loans on preferential terms would be more important in the short-term. “We expect the People’s Bank to continue loosening monetary conditions in the coming weeks, especially given signs that the coronavirus disruptions have started to weigh on employment,” he said. “But rate cuts alone will provide limited relief to the millions of small private firms that are suffering the most from the epidemic and are poorly served by the formal banking (sector).”
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
To protect investor money, the regulator has sought to end practices such as misselling and opacity in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...