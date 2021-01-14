World

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y-o-y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Reuters Beijing | Updated on January 14, 2021 Published on January 14, 2021

December trade surplus was $78.17 bn; analysts had expected it to narrow to $72.35 bn from $75.40 bn in November

China’s exports grew more than expected in December as global demand for Chinese goods remained solid, while import growth quickened, customs data showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 18.1 per cent in December from a year earlier. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to grow 15 per cent after a 21.1 per cent jump in November.

Imports, meanwhile, grew 6.5 per cent last month from a year earlier, against expectations for a 5 per cent rise and a 4.5 per cent gain in November.

China posted a trade surplus of $78.17 billion in December. Analysts in the poll had expected the trade surplus to narrow to $72.35 billion from $75.40 billion in November.

