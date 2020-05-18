China defends handling of coronavirus, backs review of global response under WHO

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
China's president called on Monday for an independent review of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic under the World Health Organisation once the virus is under control, and defended Beijing's own handling of the pandemic.
In a video message to a virtual meeting of the WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, President Xi Jinping also pledged $2 billion over two years to help with the Covid-19 response.
During the two-day meeting, health ministers from around the world are expected to back calls for an independent evaluation of the WHO's performance, criticism of which has been led by US President Donald Trump.
The meeting could also be dominated by tension between China and the United States, which fiercely criticised Beijing's response in the early stages of the pandemic.
Calling the pandemic “the most serious global public health emergency since the end of World War Two”, Xi said: “All along we have acted with openness and transparency and responsibility. We have turned the tide on the virus,” he said.
The World Health Assembly is expected to discuss a resolution being presented by the European Union that calls for an independent evaluation of the WHO's performance under its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Names on a draft resolution seen by Reuters showed support from 116 of the 194 countries in the WHO.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the WHO “irreplaceable” and said it needed greater resources to provide support for developing countries.
Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga pledged her country's “full support and cooperation” to Tedros as the WHO coordinates the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 people worldwide.
The WHO and most experts say the virus is believed to have emerged in a market selling wildlife in the central city of Wuhan late last year. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this month that there was “a significant amount of evidence the virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan,” a charge China rejects.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
Unless the RBI offers dispensation on recognition of defaults or one-time restructuring, banks could face ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...