China didn't invite WHO for investigation on the origin of COVID-19: WHO official

WHO representative Dr Gauden Galea revealed that “some national investigation is happening” in China on the origin of the novel coronavirus to which WHO has not been invited to join yet, the Express News reported.
In an interview with Sky News, Galea said: “WHO is making requests of the health commission and of the authorities. The origins of the virus are very important; the animal-human interface is extremely important and needs to be studied.”
Galea showed the interest to know the possible reason for the occurrence of the virus so that the reemergence of it could be prevented.
He added further in the interview: “Is that a matter of difficulty in finding were they getting their act together, is it a question of definition? I cannot speculate. But it would have been during that period obviously some growth would have been happening.”
According to him, it is unlikely that an epidemic of this nature did not rise between January 2 to January 16 and stood at only 41 cases.
"But yes, were there more cases? That is something that China will have to answer for," he noted.
China has been widely criticized for misreporting and suppressing the news of the coronavirus when it first emerged in the country. The White House also blamed China for its irresponsibility and mishandling that had led the virus to spill beyond.
There were even concerns that people who spoke out about the virus may have been punished by the Chinese authorities.
