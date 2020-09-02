China had thousands more Covid-19 deaths than reported: Trump

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
US President Donald Trump asserted that thousands more people have died from the coronavirus in China than the Beijing government has acknowledged, without citing any evidence.
“They lost tens of thousands of people,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham that was broadcast on Tuesday night. “They lost more than any other country, they just don’t report it.”
China has reported 4,724 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University — far fewer than the 184,644 deaths in the US, which has the highest number in the world.
Trump has been escalating his attacks on China as he trails Democrat Joe Biden in polls before the November election and surveys show Americans disapprove of the President’s handling of the crisis.
When Ingraham asked Trump how he knows the number of virus deaths in China, he changed the subject.
“And by the way, I saw a statistic that came out the other day talking about only 6 per cent of the people actually died from Covid, which is a very interesting,” he said without providing any evidence or detail.
Trump may have been referring to data posted on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website saying for 6 per cent of deaths, Covid-19 was the only cause mentioned. But that does not mean the other deaths were not caused by the coronavirus. Many of the remaining deaths listed factors like respiratory failure that are triggered by the virus. Other people had conditions like obesity and diabetes, which can worsen the virus effects.
The President last weekend re-tweeted a supporter of the unfounded QAnon conspiracy theory who cited the 6 per cent figure to argue that the US death count was inflated, but the tweet was later deleted.
“There are 180,000-plus deaths — are real deaths from Covid-19. Let there not be any confusion about that,” Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday, when asked about Trump’s re-tweet.
Ingraham followed up in the Fox interview by saying the numbers show that the presence of co-morbidities still means Covid-19 might have been the key factor in a patients death.
“It could be. But it’s an interesting statistic,” Trump responded.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
₹1127 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,100 as it has ...
The stock of Tata Consumer rebounded sharply in yesterday’s session after witnessing a fall on Monday. It has ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...