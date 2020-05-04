China has questions to answer about the information it shared about Covid-19 outbreak, says UK

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Monday said that China has questions to answer about the information it had shared regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Wallace, in an interview with LBC radio, had responded to a question about whether China had questions to answer about how transparent it was with the world regarding the extent of the crisis saying: “I think it does.”
Wallace also said that a “post mortem” over China’s role in the outbreak should be conducted later on when the Covid-19 pandemic is contained.
“The time for the post mortem on this is after we’ve all got it under control and have come through it and our economies are back to normal,” he said as quoted by Reuters.
“China needs to be open and transparent about what it leant, it’s shortcomings but also it’s successes,” he further said.
Countries across the globe have urged China to be more transparent about the origin of the outbreak and its handling of it. Officials from Germany, Australia and France have urged for more transparency from the country.
The most critical of all has been the United States. US President Donald Trump on Sunday had said that they had a conclusive report on China’s role in the handling of the virus and its origin.
US officials in a report published on May 1 had said that they believed that China had covered up the extent of the Covid-19 outbreak including how contagious the disease is to stock up on medical supplies that were required in order to respond to it citing intelligence documents.
According to a four-page Department of Homeland Security intelligence report dated May 1, Chinese leaders had intentionally concealed how sever the pandemic was from the world in early January, The Associated Press reported.
The news comes as the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday had said that China was responsible for the spread of disease and must be held accountable for the same.
Over 3.5 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported so far across the globe with the fatalities surpassing 2.4 lakh as per reports.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...