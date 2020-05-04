China has questions to answer about the information it shared about Covid-19 outbreak, says UK

Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Monday said that China has questions to answer about the information it had shared regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Wallace, in an interview with LBC radio, had responded to a question about whether China had questions to answer about how transparent it was with the world regarding the extent of the crisis saying: “I think it does.”

Wallace also said that a “post mortem” over China’s role in the outbreak should be conducted later on when the Covid-19 pandemic is contained.

“The time for the post mortem on this is after we’ve all got it under control and have come through it and our economies are back to normal,” he said as quoted by Reuters.

“China needs to be open and transparent about what it leant, it’s shortcomings but also it’s successes,” he further said.

Countries across the globe have urged China to be more transparent about the origin of the outbreak and its handling of it. Officials from Germany, Australia and France have urged for more transparency from the country.

The most critical of all has been the United States. US President Donald Trump on Sunday had said that they had a conclusive report on China’s role in the handling of the virus and its origin.

US officials in a report published on May 1 had said that they believed that China had covered up the extent of the Covid-19 outbreak including how contagious the disease is to stock up on medical supplies that were required in order to respond to it citing intelligence documents.

According to a four-page Department of Homeland Security intelligence report dated May 1, Chinese leaders had intentionally concealed how sever the pandemic was from the world in early January, The Associated Press reported.

The news comes as the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday had said that China was responsible for the spread of disease and must be held accountable for the same.

Over 3.5 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported so far across the globe with the fatalities surpassing 2.4 lakh as per reports.