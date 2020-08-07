World

China July rare earth exports sink to lowest since Jan 2015

Down 69 per cent year on year

China’s rare earth exports plunged 44 per cent in July from the previous month, customs data showed on Friday, hitting their lowest in 5-1/2 years in a sign that the coronavirus has destroyed demand for the prized group of 17 minerals.

Exports stood at 1,620.3 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said. That was also down 69.1 per cent year-on-year and marked the lowest monthly total based on Reuters’ records since China shipped 1,457 tonnes overseas in January 2015.

China is the world's dominant producer of rare earths, which are used in consumer electronics and military equipment.

