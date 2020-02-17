China mulls postponing annual parliament session amid coronavirus spread

Tracking Deals
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
China is considering a rare move to postpone its annual parliament session scheduled to be held in early March as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 1,700 lives, official media reported on Monday.
The 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s top legislature, is due to hold its annual session in Beijing on March 5, according to an official announcement in December last year.
But amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the NPC Standing Committee is to discuss postponing this year’s NPC plenary session, the state-run China Daily said in a brief report.
If the NPC, which is held every year along with the advisory body Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is postponed, it will be regarded as an unprecedented move.
The ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) considers two sessions as significant political events to adopt its national agenda, including the annual budgets.
Together the NPC and CPPCC have over 5,000 delegates. China is discouraging large gathering to prevent the spread of the virus.
The postponement is reportedly being contemplated as the coronavirus continued its virulent run, though officials say it is slowing down.
China reported 105 new deaths due to the coronavirus on Monday, increasing the overall death toll to 1,770.
The National Health Commission said 2,048 new cases of the virus have been confirmed, taking the total number of infected cases to 70,548, Xinhua news agency reported.
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
Sulekha.com uses artificial intelligence to connect small/medium service providers to customers
Unitus Ventures will focus on fintech, jobtech and healthcare from its ₹300-crore second fund
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty remain flat and continue to test resistance zones
There are better ways than legal route for landlords to handle disputes with tenants
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...