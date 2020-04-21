China rejects Trump’s call to send US team to Wuhan to probe Covid-19 emergence

China on Monday unswervingly rejected US President Donald Trump’s demand to send an investigation team to Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus first emerged. China said that it was a victim of the virus and not a culprit, as per media reports.

President Trump on Sunday compared the pandemic with the plague and said that he is not happy with China’s misreporting on the virus.

"We spoke to them (Chinese) a long time ago about going in. We want to go in. We want to see what's going on. And we weren't exactly invited, I can tell you that," Trump told media.

The US is currently probing whether the deadly virus "escaped" from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Responding to Trump's comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang addressed the press conference and said: "The virus is the common enemy for all mankind...It may appear at any time anywhere in the world. Like any other country, China is attacked by this virus. China is a victim instead of the culprit. We are not co-workers for this virus."

Geng said, "since the outbreak of the epidemic, China has been acting in an open, transparent and responsible manner with the most thorough and strong measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19".

He said China’s efforts to contain the virus has provided “valuable experience for the international community" to deal with the outbreak in their own countries.

"This is also part of our important contribution. The international community appreciated China for doing this," he said.

Countering US politicians' assertions that China should be sued for so many deaths in the world, Geng said, "I don’t remember there is any precedence" for such a prosecution.

Pointing to H1N1 influenza which was detected in US 2009 as well as HIV/AIDS and the 2008 financial crisis in America which turned into a global economic crisis, Geng asked, "did anyone ask US accountability?"

The exclusive report by the Fox News based on the unnamed sources claimed that though the stain of the virus occurs naturally in bats and is not a bioweapon, it was studied in China’s infamous laboratory in Wuhan.

Later, French Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier also claimed in an interview with French CNews channel that the coronavirus has come from Wuhan’s lab, which was tested to develop a vaccine against the AIDS virus.

He also rejected Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne's call for an international investigation into coronavirus, including its origins in China.