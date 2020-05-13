China reports 15 new Covid-19 cases as Wuhan gears up to test its 11 million people

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
China has reported 15 new coronavirus cases, including eight asymptomatic ones, while the epicentre of the deadly virus Wuhan city, which announced plans to test all of its over 11 million people, has confirmed no new Covid-19 infection, health authorities said on Wednesday.
According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), seven new confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday of which one is imported and the other six cases locally transmitted. Also on Tuesday, eight new asymptomatic cases were reported taking their total to 750, the NHC said.
Hubei province and its capital Wuhan where the coronavirus first emerged in December last year, reported no new case on Tuesday, health officials said. But Wuhan city reported 598 asymptomatic cases causing concern among the local people about a rebound of Covid-19.
The emergence of the new cluster of six cases has prompted the government to test all of its over 11 million population after the lockdown was lifted and the city returned to normal.
Hubei province, and its capital Wuhan, lifted a prolonged lockdown on April 8, which was clamped on January 23, as the disease spread through the region like wildfire. The city has prepared a 10-day plan to test all its residents.
By Tuesday, the death toll from the virus in Hubei province stood at 4,512, including 3,869 in Wuhan. Hubei has so far reported 68,134 confirmed Covid-19 cases in total, including 50,339 in Wuhan.
The overall death toll in China stood at 4,633 people as of Tuesday while the total number of cases increased to 82,926, including 104 patients who were still being treated. The condition of ten people was stated to be serious, the NHC report said.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Increased consumption demand, new export opportunities should augur well for sugar stocks
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...