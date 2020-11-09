China reports 33 new Covid-19 cases vs 28 a day earlier

China reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on November 8, up from 28 cases a day earlier, the national health authority reported on Monday.

The National Health Commission said 32 of the cases were imported through people returning from overseas.

One of the cases was a local infection reported in Tianjin ― a cold storage worker who had handled frozen pork from Germany. The city government is carrying out tests on some cold storage facilities and their staff.

The number of new asymptomatic cases fell to nine from 36 a day earlier, the commission said.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 86,245, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.