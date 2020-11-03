China reports 49 new Covid-19 cases against 24 a day earlier

China reported 49 new Covid-19 cases for November 2, up from 24 a day earlier, the national health authority reported on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 44 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The commission also reported 61 new asymptomatic cases, compared with 30 a day earlier.

Of the total new asymptomatic cases, 13 came from the northwestern Xinjiang region. Authorities in the region conducted large scale testing after a recent outbreak.

China does not classify symptomless patients as confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 86,070, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.