World

China says coronavirus traces found in vaccination sites, but not infectious

Reuters BEIJING | Updated on January 25, 2021 Published on January 25, 2021

Inactivated vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotechare being used in China’s vaccination scheme

China has found harmless traces of the novel coronavirus in some Covid-19 inoculation sites potentially linked to vaccine liquid, its disease control centre said.

Samples taken from tables, walls, doorknobs and hallways of the sites tested positive for the virus but were not infectious,Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC)said in a statement late on Sunday.

The traces had identical genome sequences as the strain found in used vaccine vials but were different from the strains currently spreading, China CDC said.

Inactivated vaccines contained relatively complete nucleic acid snippets of the virus and were not infectious, it added.

Inactivated vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotechare being used in China’s vaccination scheme.

Benjamin Cowling, an infectious disease expert from the University of Hong Kong, confirmed the possibility of contamination in the sites from vaccine liquid and said such virus traces were “nothing to worry about.”

Staffers in contaminated vaccination sites had tested negative of the virus, China CDC said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 25, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.