China says coronavirus traces found in vaccination sites, but not infectious

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
China has found harmless traces of the novel coronavirus in some Covid-19 inoculation sites potentially linked to vaccine liquid, its disease control centre said.
Samples taken from tables, walls, doorknobs and hallways of the sites tested positive for the virus but were not infectious,Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC)said in a statement late on Sunday.
The traces had identical genome sequences as the strain found in used vaccine vials but were different from the strains currently spreading, China CDC said.
Inactivated vaccines contained relatively complete nucleic acid snippets of the virus and were not infectious, it added.
Inactivated vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotechare being used in China’s vaccination scheme.
Benjamin Cowling, an infectious disease expert from the University of Hong Kong, confirmed the possibility of contamination in the sites from vaccine liquid and said such virus traces were “nothing to worry about.”
Staffers in contaminated vaccination sites had tested negative of the virus, China CDC said.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The rain in Wales falls mainly in the plains...Wait, that is Spain. Let’s start again.Women in deep red ...
The coffee beans were soaked in rum casks:Food can be imported, books sent across seas — as touching rituals ...
That weekend came the news that Champa’s elder daughter was engaged, the proof arriving in the form of Jaimini ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...